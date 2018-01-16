Two without a home after apartment fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are without a home following a fire at an apartment building in the Six Corners neighborhood of Springfield.

The building’s address is 4 Gerrish Court, which is at the corner of Ashley Street. Executive Aide to the Fire Commissioner Dennis Leger told 22News the fire started in a kitchen on the first floor.

All tenants were evacuated from the apartment building. When 22News got there, we saw ambulances rushing away. There is no word right now on any injuries.

The American Red Cross has been called in to help the residents affected by the fire.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available on air and online.