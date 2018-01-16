Drivers anticipate difficult morning commute with snow on the way

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is anticipating more snow Tuesday night and Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect, and the timing will make for a tough commute Wednesday morning.

The 22News Storm Team’s predicting most western Massachusetts cities and towns will be covered by several inches of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

The heaviest snowfall is expected between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. MassDOT is warning drivers to be prepared to face “difficult travel conditions” Wednesday morning.

One driver told 22News he’s worried what the snow might keep you from seeing on the road surface.

“There’s a lot of potholes,” said Rita Breglio of Westfield. “You really gotta be careful before you pop a tire. I think the difference in the temperature, the cold, and then the warm up, and then the cold again, that’s what’s doing it. Cause we’re due to have some more cold weather I understand.”

MassDOT said they were already pre-treating roads with brine and magnesium chloride. The transportation department’s reminding drivers not to crowd the plow, and to give yourself more time to get to your destinations.

Many cities and towns have already canceled school and instituted parking bans.