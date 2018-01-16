DPW crews filling potholes with cold patch, a temporary fix

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Like many drivers here in western Massachusetts, you’ve probably found yourself trying to avoid massive potholes up and down roads.

DPW crew filling potholes have been working to fill these holes, but the cold patch material they have been using is only quick fix and a temporary solution.

Constant freezing and thawing has led to more and more of these massive holes surfacing and permanent repairs can’t be made until spring time.

Director of the Department of Public Works in Springfield, Chris Cignoli told 22News that the ground is just too cold right now to fill these holes permanently.

“The adherence that you’re going to get in the pothole really doesn’t work this time of the year,” said Cignoli. “You’re really kinda just getting yourself through the winter and then in the spring everybody goes back and usually hits those ones with the hot mix material.”

Some drivers are hoping that this swing in weather conditions subsides soon so potholes can be fixed before the spring.

Grant Cooper told 22News that he’s gotten two flat tire as a result of hitting potholes this season.

“There’s nothing we can do right now but just try to avoid them,” said Cooper. “Hopefully they won’t mess our cars up too much.”

If you have potholes in your neighborhood, contact your local DPW to have temporary cold patches laid down.

Cignoli told 22News that crews can only patch up these holes if they are notified.