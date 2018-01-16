Dow tops 26,000 for first time

(AP) – Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors return from a long holiday weekend and size up the latest company earnings and deal news.

The Dow Jones industrial average traded above 26,000 for the first time Tuesday.

BREAKING: Dow tops 26,000 for the first time. — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 16, 2018

Citigroup rose 1.6 percent after the bank reported higher earnings as well as an accounting charge related the new tax law.

Energizer Holdings surged 16.5 percent after the company said it will acquire the battery and lighting assets of Spectrum.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,801.

The Dow gained 214 points, or 0.8 percent, to 26,017. The Nasdaq rose 53 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,315.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.53 percent.