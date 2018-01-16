Deerfield River in Charlemont full of large chunks of ice

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Ice chunks have built up along the banks of the Deerfield River in Charlemont. We’ve been seeing many ice jams recently across the northeast, and this one in Charlemont did some damage.

The Deerfield River runs for 76 miles from southern Vermont to northwestern Massachusetts.

It’s filled with ice chunks right now along its banks in Charlemont due to the subzero temperatures we’ve experienced this winter. Friday’s rain and warm-up caused the river to rise and flood into the backyard of Crab Apple Whitewater in Charlemont.

“We had the big rain and the thaw last week, and the water was ten or 12 times the normal volume,” Co-owner of Crab Apple Whitewater Frank Mooney said. “It came up on our land down below, which is six or eight feet out of the water.”

Mooney said the ice damaged dozens of trees along the river when it was pushed around in the flooding. He said he hasn’t seen an ice jam like this in the 30 years they’ve been in operation.