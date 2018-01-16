CVS to end retouching in beauty photos

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island-based health care giant CVS Health is once again changing their policies in what they say is an effort to promote healthier living.

The Woonsocket company announced Monday it would be changing its standards for retouched beauty photos to show more “real” images.

The steps CVS is taking include eliminating retouches such as skin or eye color changes, eliminating wrinkles, changes to size or proportion, or other minor flaws and characteristics of a model’s body.

As part of the initiative, CVS is launching the “Beauty Mark,” a logo which designates images that have not been digitally retouched.

Coming soon. The CVS Beauty Mark to support a more positive self image in women and girls by promoting more realistic beauty imagery.#realisbeautiful #CVSBeauty https://t.co/FlRGofTKU5 pic.twitter.com/J0bgZZbH58 — CVS Pharmacy (@cvspharmacy) January 15, 2018

The CVS beauty mark will begin to be included in images starting this year and will be in place company-wide by 2020.

“As a woman, mother and president of a retail business whose customers predominantly are women, I realize we have a responsibility to think about the messages we send to the customers we reach each day,” Helena Foulkes, president of CVS Pharmacy, said in a statement.

“The connection between the propagation of unrealistic body images and negative health effects, especially in girls and young women, has been established,” she continued. “As a purpose-led company, we strive to do our best to assure all of the messages we are sending to our customers reflect our purpose of helping people on their path to better health.”

Foulkes discussed the decision Monday on CBS This Morning.

CVS has made headlines previously for company changes aimed at improving health. In 2014, the company made waves when it announced it would no longer be selling any tobacco products.

