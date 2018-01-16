Cold or flu? Similar symptoms, different dangers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This year’s flu strain is causing more problems than in previous years, but how do you know whether the illness you have developed is the flu- or just a common cold?

The cold and flu have the same common symptoms: stuffy or runny nose, headaches, and fatigue. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu symptoms are generally more severe, and consist of many different cold symptoms at the same time.

Most people who get the flu recover within days, and in most cases, get better in less than two weeks. However, infants, people older than age 65, pregnant women, and people with chronic medical conditions are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications that could require hospitalization.

Pneumonia is just one dangerous illness that, when coupled with the flu, could lead to death. The flu virus attacks your organs, and could trigger inflamations of the heart, brain, or muscle tissues, and result in multi-organ failure.

Twenty children have died from the flu so far this year.

While some symptoms of the flu are similar to a cold, if you feel your cold-like symptoms are getting worse- such as if you develop a fever- it is best to go to a doctor for treatment.