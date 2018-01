A couple of events meant to bring the community together are coming up in Springfield. Bishop Mitchell Rozanski and Reverend Nathaniel Anderson shared the details of “Prayer for Christian Unity” and “Faith on Tap”.

Prayer for Christian Unity

January 19th – 7pm

St. Michael’s Cathedral

254 State Street, Springfield

Faith on Tap

January 30th – 6 – 8:30pm

The Student Prince Restaurant

8 Fort Street, Springfield