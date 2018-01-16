App will help you find a plow truck for your snow removal

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Need someone to come plow your driveway? Now there’s an app for that.

It’s called SnoHub and it works a little like Uber of snow removal.

Once you download the app, you can set your location and begin looking for an available plow truck in your area. The app will then send you a photo of the driver and the truck you chose.

Customers can choose the areas around their property where they want snow removed, like your driveway, or walkways. Pricing is based off of the size of your driveway and of course how much snow there is.

Eva Norman of Agawam told 22News, “It depends on the people and its depends what they charge, that’s something new to me.”

You can pay directly through the app.

It might be an app you might want to use Wednesday if you don’t feel like plowing yourself.