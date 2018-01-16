Annual gambling revenues rise at Massachusetts’ lone casino

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (AP) – Massachusetts’ lone casino is enjoying a rise in gambling revenues.The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported Tuesday that Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville generated $12.7 million in gross revenues from its slot machines last month.

That brought the slot parlor and harness racing track’s total gross revenues from gambling to $164.8 million in 2017, or a roughly 6 percent increase from the facility’s $155 million in gross gambling revenues in 2016.December’s haul is also slightly higher than the $12.6 million the casino drew from its slot machines in December 2016.

The state, which collects 49 percent of Plainridge’s gambling revenues, has drawn nearly $200 million from the casino since its opening in June 2015.MGM and Wynn are also building major resort casinos slated to open in the coming years.