Advocates push for program to improve child literacy in state

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers are considering bills that would invest more money in your child’s education.

A bill known as the “Early Literacy Act” would establish an early literacy grant program, a move that education advocates say would improve literacy rates among Massachusetts students.

The bill enables the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to give literacy grants to schools so they can better assist students in kindergarten through 5th grade with reading difficulties.

Advocates with the group “Stand for Children Massachusetts” are urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would help children start developing literacy skills early in life.

“Unfortunately, a lot of kids in Massachusetts are growing up not being able to read,” the group’s Executive Director Ranjini Govender said. “And we know that if you’re not reading by the time that you’re nine on grade level, you’re four times less likely to graduate high school.”

The Education Committee is reviewing public testimony on the bill before making recommendations to the state.

Govender told 22News that the bill would cost the state $150 million if fully implemented.