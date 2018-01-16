Abandoned dog found with severe infections

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials are looking for information regarding a case of animal cruelty.

The Columbia-Greene Humane Society SPCA says a dog named Penny was found abandoned in Earlton and has a severe case of mange and secondary infections in her skin.

The dog was left on the side of the road on or near Schoharie Turnpike in Earlton. She eventually made her way to a house and the owners called animal control. Penny was then brought to the humane society where she was examined and treatment was started.

The dog is described as a female pit bull mix, 2-3 years old, with a brown coat and weighing approximately 50 pounds.

The humane society is looking for information on the person or persons that are responsible for possible animal cruelty.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (518)-943-3300.

There will be a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Penny’s injuries.