2 arrested in connection with Springfield snow blower theft

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and woman were arrested in Springfield early Tuesday morning after a stolen snow blower was allegedly found in the trunk of their car during a traffic stop.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, 28-year-old Luis Suarez was driving on Carew Street at 4:00 in the morning when officers observed him speeding, crossing double yellow lines, and running a stop sign and stop light. Walsh said Suarez’s car came to a sudden stop at the intersection of Merida Street and St. James Avenue, where he and his passenger, 35-year-old Barbara Lopez-Serrano, were arrested.

In addition to the stolen snowblower, Walsh said officers also recovered a black face mask and dozens of other miscellaneous tools.

Suarez and Lopez-Serrano have both been charged with two felonies: receiving stolen property over $250 in value, and possession of burglarious instruments. Suarez was also charged with multiple misdemeanors, including two counts of possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The arrests come just days after Springfield police warned residents about a recent series of snow blower thefts from sheds in the city.