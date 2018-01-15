Winter Storm Watch: Late Tuesday into Wednesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- Accumulating snow is coming back to western Massachusetts during the middle of the week.

After temperatures in the 50s and 60s Friday into Saturday, winter weather has returned and snow is in the forecast.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon for ALL of western Massachusetts. A Winter Storm Watch means there is the potential for 6″ or more of snow in the Watch area.

Snow could begin as early as Tuesday afternoon, but it should start as flurries or just light snow showers. We don’t expect difficult driving conditions until later Tuesday evening and especially Wednesday morning when snow could be fairly heavy.

While we most likely will make adjustments to our forecast, at this point we expect widespread 3-6″ of snow throughout the area. Here’s our snowfall forecast map.

Snow should wrap up by mid to late afternoon Wednesday.