Vikings fan builds ice ship

(KARE) A devoted Minnesota Vikings fan has spent months constructing what he’s dubbed, the “Viking Ice Ship”, a backyard ship made entirely of ice and complete with an ice bar.

For Dave Stacken, of Excelsior, Minnesota, purple pride cannot just live on land.

“My mindset is you embrace winter. It’s kind of like me being a kid again playing in the backyard, it’s a way to keep me young too,” said Stacken.

Stacken, who turned 56 on Sunday, first envisioned the ice ship when he was on Spring Break in Mexico, while swimming up the pool bar, and made his own frozen version by constructing a frame from trampoline poles, PVC pipe and fabric.

Slowly, he sturdied his creation with layers of ice and ice blocks he created by filling up storage bins and garbage cans with water.

Stacken adorned the ice ship with purple lights, a few TVs, and had food and drinks ready for his Sunday viewing party, with friends and neighbors filling up the ship.

All Stacken wanted for his birthday on Sunday was a Vikings win, and he got his wish when the Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints to advance to the NFC championship.

