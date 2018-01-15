Up and down temperatures have been affecting thickness of ice

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Up until late last month and early January, the ice hasn’t been safe to walk or skate on in Western Massachusetts. 22News is working for you with how safe the ice is now.

It depends where you live, but if you want to venture out onto the ice, you need to understand the risk.

Its been difficult for the ice to stay completely frozen this season. Western Massachusetts has had it all, from bitterly cold temperatures to record breaking highs. The warmer weather thaws the ice.

22News went to Heritage Park in East Longmeadow to find a group of kids playing hockey on the pond.

One East Longmeadow high school student told 22News that the changes in temperatures have actually been working in their favor. Martin Ryan, East Longmeadow, told 22News, “We came when it was snowy out, it was good to have that warm spell because it melted all the bad stuff off and than refroze it nice and smooth.”

At Heritage Park the entire pond looks frozen over but there are some spots where the ice is thinner.

Aden McDonald, from East Longmeadow, told 22News, “As long as you stay away from the cracks your fine its thick we waited two weeks for it to freeze over all the way.”

There are signs posted near the pond that read “Skate At Your Own Risk, Ice May Not Be Safe”

You can contact your DPW to check the safety of the ice where you live.