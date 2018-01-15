Springfield church members donate food for MLK Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holy Redeemer Cathedral on Prospect Street in Springfield has about 200 members. On Monday, a handful of those members gathered to pray and feed the community.

They call it the “Walk to Serve,” an annual walk through the surrounding neighborhood, delivering food to their neighbors.

Church member Latonia Naylor told 22News that the day of service holds a special meaning on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

“We all know that [Martin Luther King] was about service,” Naylor said. “Serving the people, serving the community and bringing people together no matter what creed, color or background and just doing things together in love and fighting for justice and equality for all.”

All the donated food consisting of meat, potatoes and cereal was bagged up and then loaded onto a van and delivered door-to-door to more than 100 homes. It’s a way for the church to do outreach.

They also donate toys during Christmas and hold other food and candy events throughout the year.

Naylor told 22News it’s especially encouraging to see their young people getting involved in community service.