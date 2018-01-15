Recent changes in weather resulting in more potholes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)-Drivers may be noticing more potholes along their commutes and recent changes in weather are to blame.

Water from melting snow and rain can seep into small cracks in roadways. As temperatures drop, water freezes and expands which making cracks larger until a pothole forms.

Ed Malikowski of Mal Brothers Auto Body in Chicopee told 22News that the best thing a driver can do if they see a pothole is to slow down and drive around it, if there’s not any oncoming traffic.

Hitting a pothole while traveling at a steady speed could cause damage to your vehicle.

“If by chance you’re driving down the road after hitting pothole and you notice that the car is not traveling straight and has a tendency to pull to one side or the other that means you probably bent some suspension component parts,” said Malikowski.

Malikowski also said that after hitting a pothole, drivers could notice a sudden vibration in their vehicle or start to see loss of air pressure in that tire.

Potholes can also create a dangerous situation for pedestrians.

“It’s very very dangerous for people because somebody’s gonna break their leg and get very hurt, so I think they should fix it right away,” said Tina Gonzalez.

If you see a pothole on the highway, report it to MassDOT. Potholes on city or town roads should be reported to your local DPW.