Pothole season starting early in western Massachusetts this year

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Potholes have returned to Pioneer Valley roadways.

Drivers were hitting potholes hard on a patch of Route 5 in Holyoke Monday night. Depending on the road, MassDOT or your local DPW may be responsible for pothole repairs.

Pothole season started early in western Massachusetts this year. Potholes have been creating hazards after several snowfalls and freezes/thaw cycles fractured the pavement.

Elaine Holston of Springfield said she remembers the problems potholes posed to her car last year, and she’s hoping cities and towns move quickly to patch up the pavement.

“I just got a brand new rental car, and I went down a hill there and got a hole in the tire and it was just awful,” said Holston. “I think they’ve learned their lesson from last year, and I think a lot of people complained, and I think they’re doing the best that they can.”

22News shot video of potholes on Route 5 in Holyoke, where cones were set up to warn drivers of the hole in the road that could tear your tire or ruin your rim.

MassDOT has filled potholes on Route 5 in Holyoke and West Springfield in the past.

You can report problems on state roads on MassDOT’s pothole dashboard, or report problems on town roads to your local DPW.

“I think we might have called the town at least once to ask about that, and we were told yeah, it’s on our list,” Jeff Lockwood of Agawam told 22News. “We’ll have to see, already it’s been really really cold, so it probably could be a bad one. Thankfully the rain came and washed away a lot of the snow, but now we’ve got another storm headed our way so we’ll see.”

Pothole problems tend to peak in the springtime but it seems to be getting an early start.