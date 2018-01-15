Photos: “Feline Groovy” ice sculpture

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – A sculpture artist from Florence, Northampton made good use of his time and turned the frigid weather to his artistic advantage. But with the rise in temperatures, it melted away.

Dave Rothstein unveiled his completed giant ice cat sculpture January 7.

The giant ice cat stood 8 feet tall and was crafted from a one and a half ton block of ice. Rothstein calls it his “Feline Groovy.”

Rothstein said he lit the snow sculpture with various lighting methods, “ranging from pink lights, to led yellow eyes to the more technical use of long-exposure photography and light painting with tungsten bulbs, as well as the spinning of steel wool embers. Each gives the piece a different feel, changing the color and appearance of the cat.”

