Pet Corner: Henry

Name: Henry

Breed: Beagle mix

Gender: Male

Age: 4 years

Handsome Henry is at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center. This friendly fellow likes other dogs, but we don’t know his history with cats. If you have a cat and want to adopt him, let our staff know and they can look check into that. Henry is housetrained, and enjoys his walks (he’ll be an ideal walking buddy). His foster person reports that Henry loves to be with his people and loves to snuggle, so he’s really looking forward to being someone’s special companion or part of a loving family!

Events/Other Topics

Saturday Weekly Vaccine/Microchip Clinic – Every Saturday starting at 9:00AM at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center, 171 Union Street, Springfield, MA

If your dog or cat needs a rabies or distemper vaccination, a heartworm test, feline leukemia test, flea or tick treatment, deworming or more, you can bring your pet to Dakin in Springfield on Saturday mornings for our weekly Vaccine/Microchip Clinic. Doors open at 9:00AM, but a line sometimes forms because we can take the first 40 cats or dogs in line. A veterinary exam fee applies to each animal; $10 if your pet is already spayed/neutered, $25 if not. (And if not, you can make arrangements for that also!)