Patriots fans excited for next game against Jacksonville Jaguars

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots will be playing The Jacksonville Jaguars over the weekend for The AFC Championship.

Fans told 22News even though the Patriots are coming into the game as big favorites, the Jaguars shouldn’t be taken lightly.

The Patriots will be playing in their 7th consecutive AFC Championship after defeating the Titans in the divisional round 35-14. The Jaguars are coming into the game following an upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

One Patriots fan told 22News despite Jacksonville’s stout defense, he’s confident New England will make their second straight trip to the Super Bowl.

“Do I think the Pats are going to win? Of course I do, but I’ve also seen enough football to know you can’t take the jags lightly, anything can happen,” said Justin Stone. “They’ve been to 7 straight AFC Championship games, if anyone knows how to approach this the Patriots do.”

The Patriots are 10-1 all time against the Jaguars.

The Patriots playoff run and home field advantage will continue this Sunday when they play for a chance to go the Super Bowl and raise a 6th Championship Banner. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.