Patriots AFC success helping businesses across western Massachusetts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – For the 7th consecutive season, the Patriots have made it to the AFC championship and their success is also helping businesses around western Massachusetts.

Restaurants like EB’S in Agawam benefit every time the Patriots make it into the playoffs and this season has been no different.

They told 22News just last Saturday alone was a great day for business.

“It was huge for us,” said Anthony Testori of EB’s Restaurant. “Whenever the Patriots make it to the playoffs it really makes a difference for us. We get a lot more take out, it gets pretty backed up so its good to get your pre-orders in.”

They’re not the only ones benefiting, bars and bakerys also tend to benefit in the Patriots post season.