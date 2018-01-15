Northampton residents gather to discuss racial equality on MLK Day

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds gathered at Edwards Church in Northampton Monday for a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Although Marin Luther King Jr. made significant steps toward racial equality, people at Edwards Church told 22News there is still more work to be done.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was the most visible spokesperson and leader in the civil rights movement. Hundreds filled Edwards Church to participate in group discussions and workshops focused on racial equality and a variety of other topics.

Jeff Napolitano, executive Director of the event told 22News about the importance of continuing Dr. King’s legacy. “The work of King’s triplets of militarism, racism, materialism plague us today perhaps more than they did during his day,” said Napolitano. “So we have a lot of work to do and until we don’t we’re going to keep holding this celebration.”

Those who attended, also enjoyed musical performances. Monday marks the 34th year this event has been held.

Monday also would have been Dr. King’s 89th birthday.