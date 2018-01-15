Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: What’s open, what’s closed

(WWLP) – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a federal holiday, which has been observed since the 1980s. Government offices and schools are closed in honor of the fallen civil rights leader and champion of nonviolence. Many private businesses, however, remain open. Here is a look at what is open, and what is closed, on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:
Events honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. scheduled in Springfield, Northampton
- Banks: Most closed
- Courts: Closed
- Federal Offices: Closed
- Libraries: Closed
- Malls: Open regular hours
- Municipal Offices: Closed
- Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
- Public Transit: See below for changes
- Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
- Restaurants: Open
- Retail Stores: Open
- Schools: Closed
- State Offices: Closed
- Stock Market: Closed
Public transit services will either be unavailable, or running at reduced service; depending on which transit authority you use
- BRTA: No service
- FRTA: No service
- PVTA: Routes operating on Sunday service, with the exception of a few routes that will either be operating as normal, or not operating at all. Click here for more details.