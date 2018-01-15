Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: What’s open, what’s closed

(WWLP) – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a federal holiday, which has been observed since the 1980s. Government offices and schools are closed in honor of the fallen civil rights leader and champion of nonviolence. Many private businesses, however, remain open. Here is a look at what is open, and what is closed, on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:

Banks : Most closed

: Most closed Courts : Closed

: Closed Federal Offices : Closed

: Closed Libraries : Closed

: Closed Malls : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours Municipal Offices : Closed

: Closed Post Office : Closed, no mail delivery

: Closed, no mail delivery Public Transit : See below for changes

: See below for changes Registry of Motor Vehicles : Closed

: Closed Restaurants : Open

: Open Retail Stores : Open

: Open Schools : Closed

: Closed State Offices : Closed

: Closed Stock Market: Closed

Public transit services will either be unavailable, or running at reduced service; depending on which transit authority you use

BRTA : No service

: No service FRTA : No service

: No service PVTA: Routes operating on Sunday service, with the exception of a few routes that will either be operating as normal, or not operating at all. Click here for more details.