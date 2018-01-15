Legislature considering new Baker opioid bill

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new proposal filed by Governor Charlie Baker is looking to help curb the opioid addiction crisis.

The new legislation builds upon the law Baker signed in 2016, which was the first in the country to limit opioid prescriptions to a 7-day supply for first-time adult prescriptions.

Baker filed the new bill back in November, but a legislative committee will take a vote on it Tuesday. Under the legislation, police officers and medical professionals would be allowed to bring people they deem a danger to themselves or others into treatment centers for up to 72 hours, whether they consent to going or not. The bill would also allow all pharmacies to carry the overdose-reversal drug Naloxone.

Recovery coaches, who help people overcome addiction would also have to be officially credentialed, under the proposal.

According to the latest state numbers, in western Massachusetts, nearly 1,500 people have died from opioid-related overdoses since 2000.