Lawmakers mull ballot initiative proposals as formal sessions resume

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers are gearing up to resume formal sessions this week. In the months ahead, the legislature will consider six initiative petitions.

The legislature will review the petitions and could choose to pass them before Election Day. Some lawmakers have also filed bills with similar proposals that are already under consideration.

Lawmakers can choose to pass the proposals, but those that don’t will have to gather more than 10,000 voter signatures to secure a spot on the ballot.

Several of the proposals are already being considered by the legislature in the form of bills, including an increase in the minimum wage, paid family and medical leave, reduction of the state sales tax and permanent tax-free weekend.

The legislature has until May to act on the initiative petitions.