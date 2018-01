JT alum Jeremy Lane arrested on suspicion of DUI

John Tyler alum and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane has been arrested on investigation of driving under the influence.

King County Jail records show he was booked at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. He was released less than four hours later on his own recognizance after posting $1,000 bail.

Additional details were not immediately available. The Seahawks say they are aware of the arrest but had no further comment. Lane responded to his arrest with brief series of tweets Monday that were later deleted.

In those tweets, Lane questioned why he was arrested for only blowing a .03 with the legal limit being .08.

In the State of Washington the law states that a driver can be arrested for DUI if "He or she is found to be driving a vehicle under the influence or affected by alcohol, any drug, or a combination of alcohol and drugs, regardless of the concentration of alcohol in their breath or blood.”

The 27-year-old player has been with the Seahawks since 2012. He has appeared in 70 games and started 21. He was briefly traded to Houston this season but returned to Seattle after failing his Texans physical. Lane is under contract for two more seasons but could be cut by Seattle this offseason to save salary cap space.