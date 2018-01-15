Homeless group living in tents in West Springfield ordered to leave property

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Homeless people who have been living in a wooded area in West Springfield have been asked to leave the property.

22News shot video of tents set up in a wooded area off of the Union Street extension behind a shopping center and some industrial buildings.

The West Springfield Police Department told 22News there have been people living in that area for years. They said the land is private property, and the individuals living there were issued a letter of trespass by the property manager Monday.

One man who works in the area said the camp hasn’t been a problem.

“We go back there a few times a day, not just myself, the rest of the guys,” said Edgardo Cartagena. “Just look. See what’s going on. Not much action. They’re probably just in and out, they don’t bother nobody.”

West Springfield police told 22News they have had to respond to calls at the camp in the past.