Giant slabs of ice attract residents to Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Chilly temperatures have created giant slabs of ice on the banks of Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley.

Slabs of ice several feet wide and multiple inches thick have formed off of the Connecticut River, where chunks of ice cover the water.

One South Hadley woman told 22News the site was so unusual, she brought her kids to look at the ice twice Monday.

“A lot of people have come by to stop and see,” said Trysten McCray. “I was on Facebook earlier, and everyone had posted pictures from Burnelle’s that they all came to check it out. It’s really neat, I haven’t really seen this happen here before.”

Frigid temperatures and blocks of ice have built up to form ice jams in some parts of the state.