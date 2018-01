SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters worked overnight to put out an attic fire at an apartment building in the city’s South End.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield fire commissioner, told 22News that the fire started on the third floor of 574 Main Street just after midnight. Leger said the fire was sparked by electrical wires on the ceiling.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames, and no one was hurt.