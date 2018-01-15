Events honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. scheduled in Springfield, Northampton

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Individuals across the country will honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.

This year, the national holiday falls on what would have been Dr. King’s 89th birthday. Monday morning, ceremonies will be held in western Massachusetts to remember his activism.

“Lifting the Spirit of Healing and Unity” is the theme of this year’s MLK Day celebration in Springfield. Four area organizations are hosting this event at the MassMutual Center, which begins at 11:00 A.M.

The celebration aims to bring the community together, working toward the dream of equality and justice that Dr. King spoke of more than 50 years ago. In a statement sent to 22News, Ronn Johnson, CEO of Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services said this celebration reminds us we have the opportunity to engage in simple acts, at school, at work, and in our families.

Governor Charlie Baker and other state lawmakers will also speak at the event. 22News reporter Tashanea Whitlow will be among the hosts.

Meanwhile, the 34th annual MLK Day Celebration in Northampton will start at 10:00 A.M. at the Resistance Center for Peace and Justice. Click here for more information on that event.

Both events are free and open to the public.