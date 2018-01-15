Drivers continue to drive with no lane lines on I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re still looking for the lane lines on I-91 in Springfield.

MassDOT announced plans to close the elevated highway last week so they could repaint the lines.



But days later, drivers still aren’t seeing any clear lane markings.



MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin told 22News contractors replaced pavement markings last week on both I-91 North and South.

But he goes on to say these operations are designed to be performed in dry and warmer conditions, and it was damp and rainy.



MassDOT plans to evaluate the situation and consider their options given the weather conditions.