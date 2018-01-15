Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will be in western Massachusetts Monday to join residents and city leaders in honoring the memory of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Today, we celebrate the visionaries of yesterday so we can foster a brighter tomorrow. See how this community's 18th annual MLK Silent Peace March carries on legacy of inclusion and interdependence for generations to come. #LiveMutual. https://t.co/MDK2MOylt4 — MassMutual (@massmutual) January 15, 2018

“Lifting the Spirit of Healing and Unity” is the theme of this year’s MLK Day celebration in Springfield. Four area organizations are hosting this event at the MassMutual Center, which begins at 11:00 A.M. It is free and open to the public.

This year, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day falls on what would have been his 89th birthday. The celebration in Springfield aims to bring the community together, working toward the dream of equality and justice that Dr. King spoke of more than 50 years ago.

22News reporter Tashanea Whitlow will be among the hosts. We’ll be streaming the event live on WWLP.com, and you can catch highlights on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.

If you're in the Springfield area, I'm hosting an MLK event at @MM_Center 11-1 to honor is King's legacy and sacrifice. https://t.co/nigaFPjtdl — Tashanea@22News (@TSWHITLOW) January 15, 2018