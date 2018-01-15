Dog rescued after falling through ice in Conway

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – A dog was rescued from icy waters in Conway on Saturday, with the help of some Franklin County firefighters.

Conway Deputy Fire Chief Adam Baker told 22News firefighters were called to a beaver pond about a quarter of a mile in the woods off Fields Hill Road at about 2:14 that afternoon. When they got there with their boat and rescue trailer, they called in Ashfield and Charlemont firefighters with cold water suits to help.

Finn, a black lab, was brought to shore safely, and was able to spend some time with the firefighters after the rescue. Baker told 22News on Monday that Finn is still doing great.