Cold weather and more snow moving in after quick warm-up

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – After recording breaking high temperatures this past weekend we are back to the cold weather and now, more snow!



It has been an active season so far, not only because of the snow, but we’ve also had record breaking low and high temperatures.



So far we’ve seen three snowstorms that covered western Massachusetts with 5 inches or more, and at least 5 different snowstorms that left a dusting.



So far this season, we’ve gotten around 22 inches of snow.



We have a winter storm watch for mid-week, which means more snow is on the way for late Tuesday into Wednesday.

One high school student told 22News a few more more snow days wouldn’t bother her at all.



“Well its my exam week so I hope a few days get snowed out,” said Katie Splain, a high school student. “So you could use a couple more snow days? Yeah.”



Besides the piles of snow that survived last week’s meltdown and rain, most of the ground is snowless and bare.



That’s expected to change soon.