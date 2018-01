CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New Year’s resolutions are not just about improving your body, but also your mind!

Today we’re giving you some exercises to get you started on meditation for beginners. Here with some meditation tips and exercises is Buddhist Meditation Teacher Jean Esther, from Insight Meditation Center of Pioneer Valley.

Watch Mass Appeal today at 11 on 22News, and at 1 on the CW Springfield.