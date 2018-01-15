Church Street Bridge in Ware still closed, covered with ice

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Church Street Bridge in Ware is still closed after an ice jam on the river this weekend flooded the road.

It’s been 48 hours since the flooding occurred, and town officials told 22News the bridge will remain closed till further notice.

If your daily commute involves driving over the Church Street Bridge in Ware, you may want to find an alternate route. The bridge road surface is completely covered by a sheet of ice.

Dropping temperatures this past weekend, caused the water from the river to freeze over, creating an ice jam blocking access to the bridge from both sides.

“Police, fire and DPW have been watching it all weekend, as the water level has dropped,” Ware Town Manager Stuart Beckley told 22News. “We do have someone coming in from the army corps of engineers later this week that will look at the area around the bridge make sure it’s stable until then we will have upper church street closed.”

Beckley said DPW crews are expected to work quickly since snow’s expected over the next few days.

Ware safety Officer Christopher Talbot told 22News the status of the bridge has progressed since Saturday’s flooding.

“It was all flooded over here,” said Talbot. “It’s definitely subsided since Saturday morning when I first arrived. Hopefully we’ll be able to open the road up as soon as possible to make it easier and accessible for residents and people passing through out town.”

Officer Talbot recommends taking Route 32 and Route 9 as alternate routes if you need to travel through that area, and allow for the extra time that will take.

Ware DPW will begin Tuesday morning to scrape the ice off the road surface and assess any damage to the road.