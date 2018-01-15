Chuck Stone Little League raising money to fix flood damaged field

Their goal is $3,000

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A little league field in Athol was completely flooded when the Millers River overflowed its banks this weekend.

The Chuck Stone Little League is trying to raise enough money to cover all the flood damage.

The James H. Salvan field in Athol was flooded  Saturday morning.

Friday’s warm-up melted the snow on the Millers River, which broke up the ice and  caused the river to overflow its banks, flooding the little league baseball field.

The water damaged the concession stand and equipment shed before it froze over.

The Little League has created an online fundraiser to help recover from the flood.

Their goal is $3,000.

“We have no clue of the condition of the field,” said Emily Gauvin, a Little League Parent in Athol told 22News. “What the clay and dirt mixture will be like. There was significant damage to to all the appliances and concession stand. We are hoping the community pulls together to help us out with this.”

Gauvin said they won’t know the extent of the damage until all of the ice is melts. The  field flooded before in 2005 causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The Little League is  meeting at the police department tonight to talk about clean up efforts.

