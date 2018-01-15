Busy season for stores selling winter supplies; More snow expected this week

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been an active snow season so far, and we have more snow on the way.

When it hasn’t been snowing, it has been cold, which means there has been a lot of refreezing going on. 22News went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow on Monday, where some people spent their day getting more winter supplies for our next upcoming storm Wednesday.

Shovels, ice melt, and snowblowers are all part of the winter supplies–but Manager of Rocky’s, Rose Wheeler, told 22News that ice melt has been a major seller this particular year.

“Ice melt is the number one seller between the snow and ice we have gotten so far,” Wheeler said. “With all the snow we’ve been having last week ,with the melting and refreezing, we were almost completely out for one or two days and then we were able to get a new delivery.”

Wheeler also told 22News they have been working really hard this winter to make sure they have all the right products…. at the right time. You’ll need a shovel for Wednesday’s snow. Here’s a look at our latest snowfall forecast map.