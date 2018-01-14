VIDEO: Springfield DPW truck sinks into hole following water main break

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This is video you do not want to miss, a dump truck stuck in a sink hole.

22News shot this video on Connecticut Avenue in Springfield. There you see it, a Springfield DPW dump truck filled with sand was in the area after a report of a water main break.

The water from the break undermined the integrity of the pavement and the truck started to sink into a hole. Springfield DPW Superintendent Chris Cignoli told 22News the driver of the multi-ton dump truck was not hurt.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Department is repairing the break. The incident forced police to block off Connecticut Ave between Athol and Dana Streets.