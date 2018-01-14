Traxxas Monster Trucks Event Held Saturday Night In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass- The Traxxas Monster Truck Tour concluded a two night event at the MassMutual Center on Saturday night.

Fans got to meet the stars of the Traxxas Monster Truck Tour during the pit party on Saturday before the show and got to see the trucks up close. Fans also got to ride on one of the Monster Trucks.

Crushstation driven by Greg Wincenbach out of Maine took down the win in both events this weekend. His teammate is Chris Sawicki driving the Lumberjack Monster Truck as he hails from Chicopee.

Bobby Holman drives the Skull Monster Truck on the tour. They did 41 events in 2017. In the 32 years Holman has been driving Monster Trucks, he told 22News that he has been all over the country multiple times.

“Been to seven different countries. Go world wide. We go everywhere.” Holman Said

Holman started to get burned out before his son start driving Monster Trucks.

“He came back got all of us fired up. Its about the kids. When them kids come out here and there smiling and man there grinning ear to ear. That keep’s us going every year.” Holman Said

The Traxxas Monster Truck Tour will have shows next weekend in Bakersfield, CA and Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.