CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A rollover crash forced some drivers to take a different exit.

A vehicle rolled over on the Exit 3 off ramp of I-391 at around 2:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

State Police from the Springfield barracks blocked off the ramp and diverted traffic while a flatbed truck was brought in to tow the vehicle away. Fortunately, State Police told 22News no one was hurt.