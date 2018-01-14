Recent weather pattern has left residents confused

(WWLP) – Arctic like temperatures are back in full force here in the Pioneer Valley.

We’re back to below average temperatures. These past few days’ people living in western Massachusetts enjoyed temperatures in 50s and 60s, and two record high temperatures were even broken.

But by Sunday morning, we were back in the single digits.

Adam Drinkwine from West Springfield, told 22News the weather has been a bit confusing, “It was a nice break from the cold for that couple days and it was just a shock to me to come out and be like oh my god I really have to go back in the house and change. It was just confusing.”

Colder temperatures can also get in the way and make it harder for some people to complete their daily routines.

Tamara Norris told 22News that this shift in temperature makes it extremely hard for her to get to and from places because she relies on public transportation, “This weather is just impossible. I have two little ones, I have twins, it’s just one is always sick because of the weather. It’s hard to bring them out in the cold.. and I take the bus so it’s even harder cause public transpiration you got to wait in the cold.”

Although many are hoping to feel warmer weather soon, it’s not time to put your winter gear away just yet.

Per the 22News storm team meteorologists, temperatures will be at or below average for the next few days so you’ll still need to wear several warm layers when going outside.