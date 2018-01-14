Recent weather has created perfect conditions for ice dams to begin forming

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Home owners should check their properties for leaks, especially along walls and ceilings.

Water backed up from an ice dams can enter homes and cause a lot of damage. An ice dam forms when heat rises in your home and the thinner your insulation is, the more heat that escapes to your roof. This causes snow to melt and that water then drips down your roof and freezes at the edge of it.

The flatter the pitch of your roof is, the easier it is for ice dams to begin forming and if this issue is not addressed right away, homeowners could find themselves paying thousands of dollars to fix the damage.

Getting mold inside your home is also a risk you could face if water from an ice dam enters your property.