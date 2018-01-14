Patriots on their way to their seventh consecutive championship game

FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are onto their seventh straight AFC Championship after defeating the Tennessee Titans 35-14 Saturday night.

It was the second time these two teams met in the playoffs, with the last time coming in 2004, a year the Patriots won the Super Bowl.

Rob Haley, of Redding, told 22News, “Everything is just about superior to every other team in the league. I mean how do you justify the wins they have, and their streak over such a long period of time.”

The Patriots have been dominant at home in the playoffs. They came into Saturday’s divisional playoff game with an 18-3 playoff record at Gillette Stadium. Fans were confident that they’d see win number 19 Saturday night.

Kelly and Jason Beckwith, of Agawam, told 22News, “They are the better team, honestly they are the better team, if we can stop their run it’s all they got. “

The Patriots did just that, holding the Titans to just 14 points. James White had two rushing touchdowns and Tom Brady passed for two more to carry the offense.

With their 35-14 win, Brady and the Patriots are now one win away from their second straight Super Bowl appearance. This would mark the eighth Super Bowl appearance since Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and Tom Brady jumpstarted a dynasty in 2001. Though the team has one of the most successful trios in the NFL, it’d be hard not to mention the thousands of fans who make Gillette Stadium one of the most difficult places for visiting teams to play.

The Patriots have one of the best playoff records at home in all of football. Fans told 22News why playing at Gillette Stadium gives the team a home field advantage like no other. Despite freezing temperatures, fans filled the parking lots to tailgate and show their team spirit.

Marc LeBlanc, of North Redding, told 22News, “We have a good home crowd here. Everybody is always yelling and screaming. The teams come in from down south and other areas, and it’s tough to play here in New England. It gives the Patriots a leg up on everybody else.”

They’ll face the Jaguars or the Steelers next Sunday in the AFC Championship, with the winner earning a trip to Minnesota for Super Bowl LII. You can watch The Big Game on 22News, February 4th at 6:30 p.m.

