Man arrested after threatening to attack NFL game

(NBC) – A man was arrested after threatening to harm players and fans attending Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

San Antonio police detained 30-year-old Yuttana Choochongkol after he made multiple threats.

According an affidavit, the 30-year-old sent a message to a CBS station in Pittsburgh saying he planned to kill Steelers players and fans just before committing suicide. Choochongkol also sent a threatening message to the director of security at Heinz field.

He is charged with making terroristic threats to the public.

