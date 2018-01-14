CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s no place like home for super psychic Lin Shaye to find the place literally crawling with evil spirits.

“Insidious: The Last Key” unlocks creepy childhood secrets making this one of the scariest of the of the “Insidious” series.

When the current occupants of Lin shaye’s girlhood home complain that something’s going bump in the night, she assembles her crack team of demon chasers and confronts her ancestral spirit world.

Audiences who enjoy exercising their lungs in a darkened movie house will find much to shriek about with this well made scare fare. It’s nothing you haven’t seen before, but it’s done with style and gusto satisfying the demands of the most finicky horror fan.

Why is it the frightened heroine always picks the creepiest basement to come face to face with her most terrifying nightmare?

The producers saved on their light bill by keeping most of the action dark and foreboding, constantly ramping up the “Insidious” evil in their midst. I’m afraid it’s even too much for the intrepid spirit hunter.

If we must have creepy horror thrillers that send shivers up your spine, use the final “Insidious” chapter as a benchmark, earning itself a bone chilling 3 stars.

So go, have yourself a frightfully good time.

Rated PG-13

1 hour 40 minutes

Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell, Spencer Locke , Angus Sampson