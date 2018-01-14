Ice has been seen floating down the Connecticut River all weekend

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – If you live along a river or at least drove past one, you might have seen floating chucks of ice. 22News explains just how these ice jams form.

Its been icy to say the least. If you live near a river you might have noticed junks of ice floating there.

22News viewers sent us photos of ice floating down many different rivers here in western Massachusetts, especially along the Connecticut River.

22News went to Brunelles Marina in South Hadley where we could safely take video of the ice chunks from the side of the Connecticut river.

An ice jam is when water builds up behind a blockage of ice, which can because flooding due to the extra water

Ice jams can cause flooding because the ice can block the flow of the river.

22News talked with one Belchertown resident who said he hasn’t seen anything like this before, “I think its incredible I would never expect to see this here like I would expect to see it where there is a glacier but its amazing they’re clear and they’re huge, massive pieces of ice.”

An ice jam is caused by melting snow and ice which usually happens during the springtime. But due to the mild weather western Massachusetts has felt and the heavy rain Friday ice jams and floating junks of ice was the result.

