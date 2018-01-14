Hospitals across the country are seeing a widespread flu outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Patients are coming in with flu like symptoms in almost every state, except Hawaii. That’s according to the CDC.

The predominant strain this season is H3N2, which often causes more severe illnesses. This is being seen more among the elderly and young children. The CDC recommends that everyone six months old and older get vaccinated every season. At least 20 children have died from the flu so far this season.

The CDC estimates that 36-thousand people die every year from the flu. You should get medical attention if you’re having trouble breathing or have a fever over 100 degrees that lasts for more than a day.

Mercy Medical Center in Springfield has also recently changed their visitation policy to decrease transmission of the flu.